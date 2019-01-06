Mountain fire prompts Koggelsbaai resort evacuation
The City of Cape Town Fire Services says the fire has spread from the Betty’s Bay area on the upper slopes of the mountain.
CAPE TOWN - The Koggelsbaai resort in Cape Town is currently being evacuated due to a fire along the R44.
The City of Cape Town Fire Services says the fire has spread from the Betty’s Bay area on the upper slopes of the mountain and reached the City's jurisdictional area on Sunday morning.
Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne says additional firefighters will be dispatched as required: “Currently, firefighters from Cape Town are on the scene, and are being assisted by Table Mountain National Parks staff and one helicopter. The Koggelsbaai Resort is being evacuated to ensure the safety of all campers.”
Meanwhile, officials in the Overstrand area says the fire in Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay has been contained.
“The Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay fire in the urban interface has been put out. We still have a fire line extending four kilometres extending backwards into the mountain, and that we’re trying to extinguish now,” says Overberg District operations manager Reinard Geldenhuys.
It’s being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year’s Eve.
Following the fire, a man was arrested and charged under the National Environmental Management Act.
