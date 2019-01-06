Man arrested for murder of Mpumalanga cop & her husband

The Mpumalanga Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit and the Nelspruit Tactical Response Team made the arrests after Sergeant Thembisile Ndlovu and her husband Jabulani Khoza were murdered in Bushbuckridge on 1 December.

JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Mpumalanga for the murder of a police officer in December last year.

The couple were fired upon by three suspects in their home with Ndlovu retaliating and fatally wounding one suspect.

Two other suspects continued firing and both Ndlovu and Khoza succumbed to injuries from the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene with the family's vehicle which was later recovered.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, two of murder and robbery.