Man arrested for murder of Mpumalanga cop & her husband

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Man arrested for murder of Mpumalanga cop & her husband

The Mpumalanga Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit and the Nelspruit Tactical Response Team made the arrests after Sergeant Thembisile Ndlovu and her husband Jabulani Khoza were murdered in Bushbuckridge on 1 December.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Mpumalanga for the murder of a police officer in December last year.

The Mpumalanga Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit and the Nelspruit Tactical Response Team made the arrests after Sergeant Thembisile Ndlovu and her husband Jabulani Khoza were murdered in Bushbuckridge on 1 December.

The couple were fired upon by three suspects in their home with Ndlovu retaliating and fatally wounding one suspect.

Two other suspects continued firing and both Ndlovu and Khoza succumbed to injuries from the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene with the family's vehicle which was later recovered.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, two of murder and robbery.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA