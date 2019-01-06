Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia

Proteas team management want respect for 'positive' cricket after Du Plessis ban
Sport
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that, based on available data, there was no current tsunami threat from the event.
LONDON - An earthquake with a revised magnitude of 6.6 struck 174 km north-northwest of the city of Ternate in Indonesia’s Molucca islands on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake hit at a depth of 60.5 km, it said.
An earlier report from the USGS gave the magnitude of the quake at 7.0 and the depth at 10 km.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that, based on available data, there was no current tsunami threat from the event.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.