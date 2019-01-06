[LISTEN] How school uniform suppliers should be charging you

CapeTalk | Speaking to Africa Melane on the Weekend Breakfast, Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communications at Competition Commission said, the school uniform should be obtainable in many suppliers as possible.

CAPE TOWN - It is back to school and that means a lot of parents will be some parents will be shopping for brand new school supplies.

This time of year also comes with the added frustration of needing to buy a school uniform and finding that at a good price can be difficult, particularly if you are told by your school that you can only buy it from a set supplier.

Speaking to Africa Melane on the Weekend Breakfast, Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communications at Competition Commission said, the school uniform should be obtainable in many suppliers as possible.

Any exclusivity should only be limited to the things that the school regard as very important or only exclusive to the school like the badges.

