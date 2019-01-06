Limpopo police arrest man after death of 2 foreign nationals in house fire

It’s understood the suspect set the building alight on Friday after robbing the victims of their belongings.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested a 24-year-old man for two counts of murder, arson and theft after two foreign nationals were killed and another person wounded in a building fire outside Bela Bela.

It’s understood the suspect set the building alight on Friday after robbing the victims of their belongings including cellphones, house keys and a motor vehicle, which was later found at a chop shop in Rustenburg, North West province.

Police say the suspect was nabbed with back-up from the Rustenburg Public Order Police Unit following a manhunt.

The process of identifying both the deceased, aged 30 and 33, is still underway but the victims were confirmed by police to be Ugandan nationals.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says the motive behind the incident is still unclear but investigations are continuing: “This arrested emanated from a horrible incident when allegedly the suspect torched a house before he fled the scene. During the arrest, a number of items were recovered.”