Limpopo police arrest man after death of 2 foreign nationals in house fire
It’s understood the suspect set the building alight on Friday after robbing the victims of their belongings.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested a 24-year-old man for two counts of murder, arson and theft after two foreign nationals were killed and another person wounded in a building fire outside Bela Bela.
It’s understood the suspect set the building alight on Friday after robbing the victims of their belongings including cellphones, house keys and a motor vehicle, which was later found at a chop shop in Rustenburg, North West province.
Police say the suspect was nabbed with back-up from the Rustenburg Public Order Police Unit following a manhunt.
The process of identifying both the deceased, aged 30 and 33, is still underway but the victims were confirmed by police to be Ugandan nationals.
Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says the motive behind the incident is still unclear but investigations are continuing: “This arrested emanated from a horrible incident when allegedly the suspect torched a house before he fled the scene. During the arrest, a number of items were recovered.”
Popular in Local
-
Report: Ramaphosa to hold frank talks with Zuma over public comments
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 January 2019
-
Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
-
Debit order scam: Check your bank account regularly, consumers told
-
Survey: 61% of voters say they will vote ANC in upcoming elections
-
Allow police to do their work, pleads Bushiri’s lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.