Legoete: 'ANC list for Parliament must enhance party's integrity'

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) says it still has to screen the candidates who have been selected to represent the party in Parliament and cannot give a final deadline on when this process will be completed.

The party has concluded its list conference where 200 members were chosen to represent the organisation in Parliament after the elections while the remainder of nominees will be deployed to other positions.

A final list of names must be submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission by the end of this month after having been ratified by the ANC’s national executive.

The party does, however, have a reserve list that comes into play if an ANC member dies or resigns.

Acting national ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the party’s list for Parliament must enhance the integrity of the organisation.

“There is a policy position and one of the things we want to achieve when we create a democratic society is that it’s based on the principle of non-racialism and that will be reflected in all our lists.”

Zizi Kodwa says the vetting process is yet to get underway and names could still be removed.

“There’s a litmus test that individuals must meet. We are not at that stage now. That includes criminal records, people with a history of fostering division, people who’ve been to disciplinary committees, people who can’t pass the test of integrity of the ANC.

The party has been questioned on whether politicians such as former president Jacob Zuma and Malusi Gigaba have been nominated to go to Parliament next year.

It says it is too soon to pre-empt who will ultimately make it onto the final list particularly because candidates are yet to indicate whether they accept or decline their nominations.