JP Smith: ‘City of CT has seen a safer festive season’

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith has said the City of Cape Town enforcement staff worked efficiently this festive season.

The City’s enforcement agencies collectively arrested 737 suspects for crimes ranging from drunk driving to possession of illegal substances and confiscated approximately 6,400 litres of alcohol from beachgoers.

“We’ve seen a safer festive season, thus far, with reduced deaths on our roads, reduced drownings, reduced fire incidents and increase use of the identikit programme at our beaches,” says Smith.

As the festive season ends, officials have cautioned holidaymakers to remain vigilant on the roads.

With the recent release of matric results, officials expect beaches and other public areas to fill up and have asked the public to remain cautious.

USE CAUTION ON THE ROADS

The Drive Dry campaign has urged motorists to use caution on the roads as holidaymakers return home over the course of Sunday and Monday.

The N3 Toll Concession and other major routes have recorded around 1,500 vehicles passing through per hour, with that number expected to increase throughout the day.

Drive Dry and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) will perform stop-and-go checkpoints, and one-on-one interventions with drivers and passengers at the Nyl Toll Plaza in Limpopo.

Campaign manager Lebogang Mashigo says motorists continue to be reckless on the roads: “It’s very unfortunate and saddening to see the behaviour of our drivers. We have many accidents, many people dying on our roads because of drinking and driving and motorists talking on their phones while driving.

“We need to change that behaviour. People need to realise that the minute they start drinking and get behind the wheel, they’re putting the lives of other people in danger.”