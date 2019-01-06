Investigation continues into case of missing Linathi Titshala

Nine-year-old Linathi Titshala has now been missing for three weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The investigation continues for a missing Delft girl.

The girl was last seen leaving her mother's house to visit her grandmother's house in Cork Tree Street, two days after her ninth birthday.

Pink Ladies director Dessie Rechner says a search party was sent out again on Sunday to try and find Titshala.