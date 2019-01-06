Gift of the Givers to the rescue in drought-stricken Laingsburg

CAPE TOWN - Bottles of water will be distributed to residents of Laingsburg on Sunday due to an ongoing water shortage.

A humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, sent a consignment of bottled water to the area on Saturday.

The Karoo region is currently in the grips of a major water crisis.

Trucks filled with 100,000 litres of bottled water arrived in drought-stricken Laingsburg late on Saturday night.

According to Gift of the Givers, the town’s main water source Soutkloof fountain has dried up.

The organisation’s Imtiaz Sooliman says, as a result, they were forced to act.

Several towns in the region including Laingsburg, Beaufort West and Prince Albert are in the grips of the worst drought in decades.

In Beaufort West, three reservoirs are at 11, 13 and 28% capacity.

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department announced this week a task team has been formed to help find relief for the Karoo town.