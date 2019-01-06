Food Lovers Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces

This incident follows a Facebook post in December, showing food at the branch being exposed to flies.

JOHANNESBURG - Food Lovers Market management says it’s investigating the health and safety standards at its Diepkloof branch.

A video is circulating on social media of a rat eating food on display in the store.

This incident follows a Facebook post in December showing food at the branch being exposed to flies.

The video shows a rat on top of food that has been covered with plastic in the store’s fresh food section.

An employee is then seen taking the food and the rat away from the counter.

Food Lovers Market legal and compliance director Nigel Meintjies says they have been made aware of a rat problem in the area: “It’s important for us, as a store and as a brand, to make sure that we manage these issues as comprehensively as we can.”

He says there have been recent routine health and safety inspections at the store: “The last inspection that we did was on 27 November 2018, and there was no indication at that time of cleanliness issues.”

Meintjies says they have requested a copy of a report from pest control company Rentokil after they conducted an inspection at the store in December.