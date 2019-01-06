Food Lovers Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
This incident follows a Facebook post in December, showing food at the branch being exposed to flies.
JOHANNESBURG - Food Lovers Market management says it’s investigating the health and safety standards at its Diepkloof branch.
A video is circulating on social media of a rat eating food on display in the store.
This incident follows a Facebook post in December showing food at the branch being exposed to flies.
The video shows a rat on top of food that has been covered with plastic in the store’s fresh food section.
An employee is then seen taking the food and the rat away from the counter.
Food Lovers Market legal and compliance director Nigel Meintjies says they have been made aware of a rat problem in the area: “It’s important for us, as a store and as a brand, to make sure that we manage these issues as comprehensively as we can.”
He says there have been recent routine health and safety inspections at the store: “The last inspection that we did was on 27 November 2018, and there was no indication at that time of cleanliness issues.”
Meintjies says they have requested a copy of a report from pest control company Rentokil after they conducted an inspection at the store in December.
Popular in Business
-
Trump to Apple: ‘Make your product in the US’
-
Chinese gay dating app halts registration after underage HIV report
-
Carlos Ghosn to ‘vigorously defend himself in court’
-
Hartbeespoort Food Lovers owner due in court for allegedly assaulting staff
-
Payments Association trying to resolve high number of debit order scams
-
10 predictions for the global economy in 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.