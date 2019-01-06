Fire continues to rage in Overstrand area
Officials say the fire behind Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay has been contained.
CAPE TOWN - A fire that started earlier this week in the Overstrand area continues to rage.
Overstrand Fire Assistant Chief Joe Schoeman says the fire is in the Kogelberg Nature Reserve towards Cape Town: “The fire continues to burn in the northerly direction, we have crews working on the fire line trying to contain it. The fire above Betty’s Bay has been contained.”
It’s being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year’s Eve.
Following the fire, a man was arrested and charged under the National Environmental Management Act.
One person has died because of the blaze and at least two other injuries have been reported.
