Fears of deadly clashes after DRC delays release of election results

Opposition activists are saying that even with the eyes of the world on them, the government of Joseph Kabila is trying to manipulate the result.

PRETORIA - There are fears of deadly clashes in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) because of the delay in releasing results from the presidential election a week ago.

Diplomatic sources in the DRC say opposition candidate Martin Fayulu has beaten the government contenders Emmanuel Shadary by at least 30 points.

They base this on 40 000 observers from the Catholic Church and others from local NGOs.

Electoral Commission head Corneille Nangaa says only 47% of tally sheets have come into headquarters in Kinshasa from the vast central African country, so he can’t say when the results will be announced.

President Donald Trump’s deployed troops to Gabon, one of the Congo’s nine neighbours, to protect US citizens if violence breaks out.