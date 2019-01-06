Eskom assessing power supply situation

Eskom will re-assess the situation when businesses and holidaymakers return and make an announcement to the public about future power interruptions.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has told residents that they will likely not experience loadshedding next week

The power utility claims to have done extensive work during the festive season to prevent loadshedding in the new year but states that their 35-year-old generating units are unpredictable.

“The difficulty for us will probably be from the week of the 15 just when the big industrial customers will be starting the calendar year. Clearly, there will be a lot of electricity demand, which will put strain on the power system,” says Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe.