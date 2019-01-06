Du Plessis suspended for 3rd Pakistan Test
This is the second time that the Proteas Captain has maintained a slow over rate in a Test match and the offence carries a one Test match suspension and also fined 20% of his match fee, while the rest of the team was fined 10% of their match fees.
JOHANNESBURG - South African captain Faf du Plessis will miss the third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Wanderers after being suspended for maintaining a slow over rate in the series-clinching nine-wicket win at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.
This is the second time that the Proteas Captain has maintained a slow over rate in a Test match and the offence carries a one Test match suspension and also fined 20% of his match fee, while the rest of the team was fined 10% of their match fees.
ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction on du Plessis after he and the on-field match officials Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson found that the South Africans were one over short after all the time allocations were taken into consideration.
The third and final Test match starts on the 10th of January at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.