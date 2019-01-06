Du Plessis suspended for 3rd Pakistan Test

This is the second time that the Proteas Captain has maintained a slow over rate in a Test match and the offence carries a one Test match suspension and also fined 20% of his match fee, while the rest of the team was fined 10% of their match fees.

JOHANNESBURG - South African captain Faf du Plessis will miss the third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Wanderers after being suspended for maintaining a slow over rate in the series-clinching nine-wicket win at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction on du Plessis after he and the on-field match officials Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson found that the South Africans were one over short after all the time allocations were taken into consideration.

The third and final Test match starts on the 10th of January at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.