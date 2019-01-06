Drakenstein Municipality gives aid to residents who lost homes in fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Drakenstein Municipality gives aid to residents who lost homes in fire

One hundred informal structures were destroyed in the fire between Paarl and Wellington on 2 January.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Drakenstein Municipality has started distributing housing starter kits to 500 residents after a fire broke out Mbekweni.

One hundred informal structures were destroyed in the fire between Paarl and Wellington on 2 January.

The municipality says initial estimates were that approximately 250 people and over 70 informal structures were affected but confirmed yesterday that the fire left nearly 500 people destitute.

Acting Mayor Gert Combrink says its working with municipalities, organisations and the South Africa Social Security Agency to ensure that the affected families are resettled in the same area.

“Starter kits arrived on Friday evening and on Saturday we distributed them to 67 of the victims. The other affected persons are still on holiday so when they arrive, will give them starter kits.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA