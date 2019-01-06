Drakenstein Municipality gives aid to residents who lost homes in fire
One hundred informal structures were destroyed in the fire between Paarl and Wellington on 2 January.
CAPE TOWN - The Drakenstein Municipality has started distributing housing starter kits to 500 residents after a fire broke out Mbekweni.
The municipality says initial estimates were that approximately 250 people and over 70 informal structures were affected but confirmed yesterday that the fire left nearly 500 people destitute.
Acting Mayor Gert Combrink says its working with municipalities, organisations and the South Africa Social Security Agency to ensure that the affected families are resettled in the same area.
“Starter kits arrived on Friday evening and on Saturday we distributed them to 67 of the victims. The other affected persons are still on holiday so when they arrive, will give them starter kits.”
