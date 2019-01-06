Dept seeks public’s help after 5 men killed in mob justice attack
On Monday, two men suspected of being house robbers died after they were severely assaulted by community members in Pienaar.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Community Safety in Mpumalanga says it’s calling on members of the community who might have information about the murders of five men to come forward.
The men were killed during a mob justice attack.
On Monday, two men suspected of being house robbers died after they were severely assaulted by community members in Pienaar. Their bodies were dumped in the area.
On Thursday, in another incident, four men were abducted and three were tortured and killed after being kept in a secret location in Vosman for allegedly hijacking taxis in the area.
The department says the fourth victim escaped and was taken to a hospital where he informed police that they were forced to drink acid.
“The members of the public are expected to partner with the government in the fight against crime, particularly the police. This they can do by volunteering information on the suspects or incidents they witness rather than taking the law into their own hands,” says Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.
Only one arrest has been made so far.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 January 2019
-
Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
-
Report: Ramaphosa to hold frank talks with Zuma over public comments
-
Survey: 61% of voters say they will vote ANC in upcoming elections
-
Allow police to do their work, pleads Bushiri’s lawyer
-
Debit order scam: Check your bank account regularly, consumers told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.