Dept seeks public’s help after 5 men killed in mob justice attack

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Community Safety in Mpumalanga says it’s calling on members of the community who might have information about the murders of five men to come forward.

The men were killed during a mob justice attack.

On Monday, two men suspected of being house robbers died after they were severely assaulted by community members in Pienaar. Their bodies were dumped in the area.

On Thursday, in another incident, four men were abducted and three were tortured and killed after being kept in a secret location in Vosman for allegedly hijacking taxis in the area.

The department says the fourth victim escaped and was taken to a hospital where he informed police that they were forced to drink acid.

“The members of the public are expected to partner with the government in the fight against crime, particularly the police. This they can do by volunteering information on the suspects or incidents they witness rather than taking the law into their own hands,” says Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

Only one arrest has been made so far.