Dept of Higher Education discourages walk-ins

The department has urged matriculants to use the online system to connect with universities and colleges.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher Education and Training is discouraging matric students from flooding to institutions in search for space in their desired programmes.

The department recently released a programme called the Central Application Clearing House, a government online system that assists students who want access to the higher education institution.

Ministry of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele explains the system: “We started a system called Central Application Clearing House, where we encouraged students, particularly who have applied and still waiting for confirmation, to register.”

OVERALL PASS RATE

Ruksana Osman, professor of education at the University of the Witwatersrand, says the fact that the percentage required to pass subjects at school is so low can skew the statistics when it comes to the overall pass rate.

The matric class of 2018 had a pass rate of 78.2%, however, experts have argued that the data is skewed because the number of students that have dropped out and the minimum percentage needed to pass.

Currently, students must obtain 40% or more in maths and 40% in any of the three other required subjects.

Osman says there are many variables that need to be considered when looking at pass rates, at any level: “We know there are several variables that skew the data. They need to be able to isolate them and identify the overall pass. But, also to fix what we find as problematic; which is the level at the which the pass rate is ranked, and the number of progressed learners in the system.”