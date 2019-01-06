Dept of Higher Education discourages walk-ins

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Dept of Higher Education discourages walk-ins

The department has urged matriculants to use the online system to connect with universities and colleges.

FILE: Picture: @CACHSA/Facebook.com.
FILE: Picture: @CACHSA/Facebook.com.
Michael Pedro 51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher Education and Training is discouraging matric students from flooding to institutions in search for space in their desired programmes.

The department recently released a programme called the Central Application Clearing House, a government online system that assists students who want access to the higher education institution.

The department has urged matriculants to use the online system to connect with universities and colleges.

Ministry of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele explains the system: “We started a system called Central Application Clearing House, where we encouraged students, particularly who have applied and still waiting for confirmation, to register.”

OVERALL PASS RATE

Ruksana Osman, professor of education at the University of the Witwatersrand, says the fact that the percentage required to pass subjects at school is so low can skew the statistics when it comes to the overall pass rate.

The matric class of 2018 had a pass rate of 78.2%, however, experts have argued that the data is skewed because the number of students that have dropped out and the minimum percentage needed to pass.

Currently, students must obtain 40% or more in maths and 40% in any of the three other required subjects.

Osman says there are many variables that need to be considered when looking at pass rates, at any level: “We know there are several variables that skew the data. They need to be able to isolate them and identify the overall pass. But, also to fix what we find as problematic; which is the level at the which the pass rate is ranked, and the number of progressed learners in the system.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA