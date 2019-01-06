Debit order scam: Check your bank account regularly, consumers told
CEO of Payments Association of South Africa Walter Volker says they have implemented measures to try and curb this phenomenon.
JOHANNESBURG - The Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa) says consumers should check their bank accounts regularly to avoid being scammed.
The Citizen reported on Saturday that a Johannesburg man closed his bank account because of the branch’s inability to deal with R99 debit order scam.
The scam involves rogue companies debiting from bank accounts because most banks only notify clients when an amount of R100 or more is taken, most of these companies fall under the radar.
CEO of Payments Association of South Africa Walter Volker says they have implemented measures to try and curb this phenomenon.
Volker also urged consumers to not report legitimate debit orders: “They [customers] must regularly check their bank accounts. If there are unauthorised debit orders, customers must contact their banks. At the same time, the consumers should not dispute legitimate debit orders because it creates problems for us. It becomes difficult to detect the real rogue users in the system.”
LISTEN: How to deal with the R99 debit order scam
Popular in Local
-
Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 January 2019
-
Survey: 61% of voters say they will vote ANC in upcoming elections
-
Allow police to do their work, pleads Bushiri’s lawyer
-
Bushiri's lawyer accuses Sanco of xenophobia
-
Fire continues to rage in Overstrand area
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.