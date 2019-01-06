Debit order scam: Check your bank account regularly, consumers told

CEO of Payments Association of South Africa Walter Volker says they have implemented measures to try and curb this phenomenon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa) says consumers should check their bank accounts regularly to avoid being scammed.

The Citizen reported on Saturday that a Johannesburg man closed his bank account because of the branch’s inability to deal with R99 debit order scam.

The scam involves rogue companies debiting from bank accounts because most banks only notify clients when an amount of R100 or more is taken, most of these companies fall under the radar.

CEO of Payments Association of South Africa Walter Volker says they have implemented measures to try and curb this phenomenon.

Volker also urged consumers to not report legitimate debit orders: “They [customers] must regularly check their bank accounts. If there are unauthorised debit orders, customers must contact their banks. At the same time, the consumers should not dispute legitimate debit orders because it creates problems for us. It becomes difficult to detect the real rogue users in the system.”

LISTEN: How to deal with the R99 debit order scam