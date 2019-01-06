Dan Tshanda's funeral arrangements to be announced soon

The 54-year-old musician passed away at Sandton Mediclinic after suffering heart failure yesterday.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of musician and producer Dan Tshanda says they are saddened by his passing.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and friends on social media for Tshanda, who started his career under the name Splash during the early 1980s.

Family spokesperson Moudy Modzielwana says the death came as a surprise to them.

“As a musician, he’s had a high impact on the lives of people. We’ve been getting support from Botswana, UK, Canada, Namibia and Zimbabwe from people who really used to appreciate his music. I don’t think anyone will ever play such music again.”

Modiezlwana says funeral arrangements will be announced soon.