Correctional Service Dept records increase in matric pass rate for prisoners
Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo they are proud of the strides made by inmates.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services says the pass rate for matriculated inmates is up by 1.4% from 2017 to 77.3%.
A total of 235 inmates sat for the National Senior Certificate examination, 67 received a bachelors pass, while 46 scored diplomas; with another 30 obtaining higher certificate qualifications.
Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo they are proud of the strides made by inmates and have encouraged more inmates to get an education.
Nxumalo says education plays a big role in rehabilitation: “Let’s work together to identify other avenues we can use to mould those broken areas and use inmates in our centres to contribute positively in our society. A 77.3% pass rate is an increase of 1.4% from the previous year, as the department we are impressed.”
WATCH: 2018 matric results by province
