Chinese gay dating app halts registration after underage HIV report
China has a vibrant LGBT scene, though activists say conservative attitudes among some groups in society have prompted occasional government clampdowns.
BEIJING - Chinese gay dating app Blued is halting new user registration for a week, it said on Sunday, following media reports that underage users caught HIV after going on dates set up via the world’s largest networking app for the LGBT community.
China has a vibrant lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) scene, though activists say conservative attitudes among some groups in society have prompted occasional government clampdowns.
On Saturday, citing academic research, financial magazine Caixin said juveniles were heavily involved in the gay dating app, where some teenagers had even hosted live streaming.
It added that many gay teenagers had unprotected sex through the app and contracted HIV, the virus that causes Aids.
In response, Blued vowed to launch a “comprehensive content audit and regulation,” and crack down on juvenile users posing as adults and on texts, pictures and groups that involve minors.
“Blued always forbids juveniles from logging on and using the app,” it said in a statement on its verified account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.
The company added that it had enabled artificial intelligence to weed out pornographic content since last year and vowed to further support Aids prevention work.
The Beijing-based company did not immediately reply to a request from Reuters for comment on Sunday.
Blued, which was launched in 2010 and now boasts 40 million registered users, is backed by state-run media Beijing News. It is the brainchild of a former policeman who quit his job to play Cupid to millions of gay men in China.
Grindr, a Los Angeles-based gay dating app well-known globally, is also owned by a Chinese company.
Popular in Business
-
Food Lovers Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
Trump to Apple: ‘Make your product in the US’
-
Carlos Ghosn to ‘vigorously defend himself in court’
-
Hartbeespoort Food Lovers owner due in court for allegedly assaulting staff
-
Payments Association trying to resolve high number of debit order scams
-
10 predictions for the global economy in 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.