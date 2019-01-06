Popular Topics
Andre Hanekom’s wife pins hope on Mozambique’s justice system

Francis Hanekom says despite the corruption of some authorities in the country, the courts will find that her husband has been detained on trumped-up charges.

Francis and Andre Hanekom. Picture: @francis.hanekom.3/Facebook.com.
Francis and Andre Hanekom. Picture: @francis.hanekom.3/Facebook.com.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The wife of terror-accused Andre Hanekom says she has faith that the justice system in Mozambique will prove her husband is not guilty.

Francis Hanekom says despite the corruption of some authorities in the country, the courts will find that her husband has been detained on trumped-up charges.

The 63-year-old South African man is currently jailed with two other accused in Mozambique for allegedly plotting to create a separate state in an oil-rich region of that country.

Francis Hanekom says she is not giving up hope that her husband will be set free.

He’s been jailed for over five months on charges of murder, crimes against the state and inciting disobedience.

Hanekom says the courts are their only hope: “The legal system is independent and has not been captured so I have quite a lot of confident.”

Hanekom and two Tanzanian nationals are accused of being leaders of the jihadist terror group.

But his wife Francis says there’s no evidence to support this: “They hijacked Andre in jail with a warrant of arrest, without saying anything and without legal justification... it’s a crime.”

The Mozambican authorities have not yet set a court day for the accused.

