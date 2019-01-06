Allow police to do their work, pleads Bushiri’s lawyer

JOHANNESBURG - As the number of calls grows for action to be taken against the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, his lawyer Terence Baloyi has called on community members to let the police do their work without interference.

The plea is in response to the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) calling for the shutdown of the controversial church.

Three women were laid to rest on Saturday after being killed in a stampede at the church last week.

Bushiri’s church is not only facing defeating the ends of justice charges for failing to report the incident, but community members in the area want him gone.

Baloyi says this is unfair: “The matter is with the police, so they should be aware to respect that process.”

Meanwhile, the Congress of The People (Cope) has called on the church to be investigated.

“The CRL Rights Commission warned about the dangers posed by churches which have sprung up and are not regulated,” says Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloom.

Sanco has vowed not to let Bushiri operate until he is held accountable: “We need to make sure that he’s prosecuted. But what’s important is that while that is happening this area must be closed.”

The church has pleaded for calm until police conclude their investigation.