Allow police to do their work, pleads Bushiri’s lawyer
The plea is in response to the South African National Civic Organisation calling for the shutdown of the controversial church.
JOHANNESBURG - As the number of calls grows for action to be taken against the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, his lawyer Terence Baloyi has called on community members to let the police do their work without interference.
The plea is in response to the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) calling for the shutdown of the controversial church.
Three women were laid to rest on Saturday after being killed in a stampede at the church last week.
Bushiri’s church is not only facing defeating the ends of justice charges for failing to report the incident, but community members in the area want him gone.
Baloyi says this is unfair: “The matter is with the police, so they should be aware to respect that process.”
Meanwhile, the Congress of The People (Cope) has called on the church to be investigated.
“The CRL Rights Commission warned about the dangers posed by churches which have sprung up and are not regulated,” says Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloom.
Sanco has vowed not to let Bushiri operate until he is held accountable: “We need to make sure that he’s prosecuted. But what’s important is that while that is happening this area must be closed.”
The church has pleaded for calm until police conclude their investigation.
Popular in Local
-
Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
-
Survey: 61% of voters say they will vote ANC in upcoming elections
-
Bushiri's lawyer accuses Sanco of xenophobia
-
Andre Hanekom's wife accuses Mozambican authorities of being corrupt
-
Sanco: 'Bushiri mustn't get any space in our country'
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 January 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.