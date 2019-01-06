Popular Topics
11 killed, 8 seriously injured in N3 horror crash

Emergency services say a minibus taxi, two light motor vehicles and a truck collided on the freeway.

A vehicle at the scene of an accident on the N3 on Sunday 6 January. Picture: Free State Health/Twitter.
A vehicle at the scene of an accident on the N3 on Sunday 6 January. Picture: Free State Health/Twitter.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven people have been confirmed dead, while eight others are in a critical condition following an accident involving three vehicles on the N3 in the Free State.

Emergency services were on the scene of the accident near the Wilge Toll Plaza.

Emergency services say a minibus taxi, two light motor vehicles and a truck collided on the freeway.

Circumstances leading to the accident are still being investigated by police.

Motorists have been advised to use the R103 as an alternative route.

