11 killed, 8 seriously injured in N3 horror crash

Emergency services say a minibus taxi, two light motor vehicles and a truck collided on the freeway.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven people have been confirmed dead, while eight others are in a critical condition following an accident involving three vehicles on the N3 in the Free State.

Emergency services were on the scene of the accident near the Wilge Toll Plaza.

The horror crash on the N3 between Villiers and the Wilge Toll Plaza.

Reports from the scene indicate that a mini bus taxi, two light motor vehicles and a heavy motor vehicle were involved in a collision.

Just coming from there

N3TC RCC: 06/01/19 16h34 Crashpdate: N3 9 64.2 N Near #WilgeTollPlaza.



2 Light Motor Vehicles, 1 Taxi & 1 Heavy Motor Vehicle involved in an accident. Total Road closure. Traffic stacked on scene. 11 Declared Dead on Scene on N3.

any idea how much longer we'll be stuck here. 4 vehicles, 11 deceased, truck driver suspected to be trapped underneath on N3 - Wilge Plaza, Villiers, Free State.

Circumstances leading to the accident are still being investigated by police.

Motorists have been advised to use the R103 as an alternative route.