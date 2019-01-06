1,600 vehicles passing through Mooi River Plaza as holidaymakers go home
The concession says the number of vehicles passing through peaked at 1,700 cars at around midday and there has been a steady flow of vehicles throughout the rest of the afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession says about 1,600 vehicles an hour are passing through the Mooi River Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal as holidaymakers continue to make their way home.
Concession spokesperson Praveen Sunderlall says no major incidents have reported on the route.
Sunderlall says this is down to responsible road use and high visibility along the route.
“We just want to say thank you once again to motorists for heeding our advice on stagnating their trip and trying to get back home in good time. There’s a lot of enforcement on the road, there’s a lot of emergency services
and this is there for motorists to know that they are there should anything happen.”
