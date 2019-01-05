Women killed in stampede at Shepherd Bushiri’s church laid to rest
They were killed last week during a stampede at the controversial pastor’s church during their regular Friday night church service.
JOHANNESBURG - The three women who died at pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church are being laid to rest in Pretoria on Saturday.
Bushiri and his congregation are facing defeating the ends of justice charges and interfering with police work for allegedly failing to report the incident to the police after moving the bodies of the women to a private mortuary.
Meanwhile, the South African National Civic Organisation led a protest at the church on Friday calling for him to pack up and go.
South African National Civic Organisation Tshwane treasurer Abram Mashishi says belongs behind bars: “We need to make sure that he is prosecuted. But what is important to us is while he’s being prosecuted, this area must be closed, it must not exist.”
