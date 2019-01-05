[WATCH] Trevor Noah talks about his gogo & her 'squad' of superhero grannies

During a Between The Scenes insert, an audience member asked Noah how his grandmother, whom he'd recently visited when he was home late last year, was doing.

JOHANNESBURG - At 91-years-old, Trevor Noah's grandmother France Noah spends most of her days relaxing and not getting up to much - except when she hooks up with her 'squad'.

"All she does is chill at home. Like, she's got her squad of grannies and they all just come and hang out... it's like a weird team of superheroes, where they've all got their specialties and then hers is that her memory is bulletproof, so all her friends ask her about things they've forgotten about in life."