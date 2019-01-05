Vries howler gifts Sundowns tough win over Chiefs

The win takes Sundowns up to third on the log temporarily but most importantly, they extend their long unbeaten run that pans over from last season.

JOHANNESBURG - Goalkeeper Virgil Vries' howler in the 87th minute gifted Mamelodi Sundowns a hard fought 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the epic Absa Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The first Absa Premiership match between these two giants of South African football provided a thrilling contest, with both sides knowing that the three points gained from the match would elevate them to third on the

log, just behind Orlando Pirates and log leaders Bidvest Wits who were also in action on the day.

It didn't take the visitors long to find the back of the net.

A neat one-two between Jeremy Brockie and Anthony Laffor gave the Liberian international a clean run at the Chiefs goal and he made no mistake in poking the ball past Vries who was deputising for the injured Itumeleng Khune in the Chiefs goal post.

Sundowns were 1-0 inside the first five minutes as they punished a Chiefs defence of Mario Booysen and Daniel Cardoso who were playing a very dangerous high line.

Despite going done early, AmaKhosi were still full of energy and enterprise going forward and they were rewarded for their persistence 15 minutes later.

A foul on George Maluleka just on the edge of the box gave the home side a freekick. The ensuing cross into the box evaded all the would-be Sundowns defenders and found the unlikely figure of stand-in Captain on the day Williard Katsande lurking at the far post who headed home for the equalizer.

Both sides created plenty more chances in an entertaining first half, one of them fell once again to Laffor who found himself unmarked in the box after Lebogang Maboe made an incisive run down the left flank and his cross found Laffor whose shot was blocked off the line by the Chiefs defence.

The two sides went into the halftime break at a goal apiece.

The unrelenting pace continued in the second half with Chiefs continuing to dominate but just lacked the killer instinct to find the winner at home.

Sundowns, to their credit, kept in the game until a moment of madness from Vries in the 87th minute if the match.

Hlompho Kekana's long ball forward for Maboe bamboozled Vries who missed a regulation catch and Maboe for his persistence followed through and scored for the visitors.

