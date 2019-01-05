Usher's relaxed hair the subject of sleek social media jokes

The Grammy Award-winning star debuted a new look on Instagram, sporting a pompadour hairstyle - way different than the fade he's been sporting for a few years - which many social media users have mercilessly clowned.

JOHANNESBURG - James Brown and Prince were known for their signature relaxed/permed hairdos back in their hey-days and one would think that kind of hair would stay in the 20th century. But, R&B singer Usher just brought it into 2019.

The Grammy Award-winning star debuted a new look on Instagram, sporting a pompadour hairstyle - way different than the fade he's been sporting for a few years - which many social media users have mercilessly clowned.

I hope Usher has a sense of humor. pic.twitter.com/oZldsEVTT9 — Sexy Cinderella (@ThandoClementyn) January 5, 2019

they said Usher out here looking like makunga 😂 pic.twitter.com/W7ULMSnsQ4 — Xavier René Payton 🥶💔 (@Papizayyyy) January 3, 2019

#usher is really making it hard for me to keep my #newyearsresolution of not clowning on folks lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/HD4AUNOpWt — kindness is sexy (@boima_bfree) January 4, 2019

when the usher become the pastor pic.twitter.com/TQTvo6BJZy — alex medina (@mrmedina) January 3, 2019