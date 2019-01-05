Usher's relaxed hair the subject of sleek social media jokes
The Grammy Award-winning star debuted a new look on Instagram, sporting a pompadour hairstyle - way different than the fade he's been sporting for a few years - which many social media users have mercilessly clowned.
JOHANNESBURG - James Brown and Prince were known for their signature relaxed/permed hairdos back in their hey-days and one would think that kind of hair would stay in the 20th century. But, R&B singer Usher just brought it into 2019.
I hope Usher has a sense of humor. pic.twitter.com/oZldsEVTT9— Sexy Cinderella (@ThandoClementyn) January 5, 2019
nobody : #usher : pic.twitter.com/qyqrsuRmF0— jayden did what (@jaydenfyb) January 3, 2019
they said Usher out here looking like makunga 😂 pic.twitter.com/W7ULMSnsQ4— Xavier René Payton 🥶💔 (@Papizayyyy) January 3, 2019
#usher is really making it hard for me to keep my #newyearsresolution of not clowning on folks lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/HD4AUNOpWt— kindness is sexy (@boima_bfree) January 4, 2019
when the usher become the pastor pic.twitter.com/TQTvo6BJZy— alex medina (@mrmedina) January 3, 2019
He was not gonna let Usher outdo him 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/VDGcqFQDWS— jordan demi (@jordan_demi1) January 5, 2019
That one auntie who think she better than everybody else #usher#BlackTwitterMovement pic.twitter.com/srHc91NOds— Angel+Donny (@AngelnDonny) January 3, 2019
What happened to Usher? pic.twitter.com/rHBvyOW035— ANTics (@Pharaohiic) January 4, 2019
