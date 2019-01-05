Unemployed father from Soweto claims R8.7mil lotto jackpot

On 21 December, the National Lottery Operator reported that 2 lotto jackpot winners had not come forward to claim their prizes.

JOHANNESBURG - An unemployed father of three from Soweto became the latest lotto millionaire in December, winning the R8.7 million jackpot.

The Sowetan man arrived at the Ithuba offices after a while with his friend to claim his winnings.

He admitted that he had already told various members of his family about his windfall.

The man said that he had lost count of how many years he has been unemployed. He stays with his mother in a family home and said that one of the first things he wants to do with his money is to buy a house and build a better home for his children.

"Winning this jackpot has indeed uplifted my dignity. I have lost count of how many years I have been without a job. When I stopped working years ago, I used whatever money I had saved to start a loan business in the township as a means of survival. Every month I lend people money and they return it with interest. It is with this money that I had been able to take care of my family and send my children to school.”

When asked why it took long for him to come forward to claim his winnings, he replied: “I didn’t realise that I had the winning ticket. I heard that there was a winner from Soweto – but Soweto is massive, I did not think it could be me. I checked my ticket at the retail store where I shop and I was shocked to learn that I had won the jackpot.

"Although I play the lottery very often, I was merely just hoping for a few hundreds of thousands, winning millions is a blessing. I am also a regular SportStake 13 player and have won a few thousand from the game. I actually thought my winnings would come from SportStake”, he said.