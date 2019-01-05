Thandie Newton thanks Hollywood for tackling violence against women
Newton is thankful that in light of the Hollywood sex scandal in 2017, the movie industry has woken up to the scale of the problem.
LONDON - London-born actress Thandie Newton says she appreciates the Hollywood community’s efforts to help end violence against women.
The 46-year-old actress has been outspoken about the issue for a number of years, and Newton is thankful that in light of the Hollywood sex scandal in 2017, the movie industry has woken up to the scale of the problem.
She said: “As an activist ending violence against women and girls for over 20 years, it’s been a relief to witness the Hollywood community reinforcing those goals.”
However, Newton stressed that meaningful changes will not take place “overnight”.
The acclaimed star - who has kids Ripley, 18, Nico, 14, and Booker, four - told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “The key now is to keep up the pressure, and not expect overnight change. Our children and grandchildren will inevitably inherit our challenges, but thankfully they’ll also inherit the tools of our activism.”
By contrast, Newton previously claimed she was excluded from aspects of the Time’s Up movement because she wasn’t considered to be “hot enough”.
The Westworld star - who was sexually abused by a casting director during her teens - said: “I wasn’t mainstream enough, and I wasn’t going to be at the Oscars this year, even though I am having a renaissance in my career.”
Newton insisted she was determined that other people would learn from her own experiences - and said that her activism was always motivated by a desire to help other young women.
The Solo: A Star Wars Story actress explained: “I felt if there was one girl whose family was thinking about putting their child into show business, that would help them decide. That was all I cared about.”
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.