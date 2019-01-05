TakeBackTheTax calls on Sars to deal with illegal cigarette trade

TakeBackTheTax says Sars’ customs officials need to pull their socks in the fight against illicit cigarette trade.

JOHANNESBURG - The TakeBackTheTax campaign says the South African Revenue Services (Sars) must do more to ensure that illicit trade is dealt with.

Campaign leaders said this on Friday after the news of the confiscation of illegal cigarettes that worth hundreds of thousands.

The Upington border police found cigarettes and creams to the value of over R360,000 after a raid at business premises in the Northern Cape.

One person was arrested and will be appearing in court soon.

The trade is estimated to have cost the country R8 billion in tax revenue.

“We’re calling on authorities to move, and to move with speed, to make sure that the illegal cigarette distributors and manufacturers and brought to book. Our country cannot afford to lose millions of rand because of the illicit trade. We want action and we want it now,” says anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.