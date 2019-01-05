Strandfontein CPF welcomes EFF involvement in anti-gang violence protest

The EFF’s demands include more police visibility, more foot patrols, regular crime prevention programmes and community meetings.

CAPE TOWN - The Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) cluster says it welcomes the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) involvement in demonstrations to address crime in the area.

A group of party members and residents took to the streets in protest on Friday.

They marched through the area and handed over a list of grievances at Strandfontein Police Station.

The EFF’s demands include more police visibility, more foot patrols, regular crime prevention programmes and community meetings.

The party says it’s concerned about the increase in gang violence in the area.

Mitchells Plain CPF cluster chairperson Lucida Evans says the cluster has invited the EFF to form part of its safety structures: “We value the fact that the march happened, and they’ve brought us information. We, together with the station commander, will follow up on some of the cases that have been flagged.”

Sandy Schuter, the chairperson of the Strandfontein CPF, says they value the march and will look into the concerns with the station commander: “They’ve raised certain grievances, which is a concern for me, as a chairperson. I’ll definitely make sure that services do get delivered, also visibility. As CPF, we’ll strive to ensure that police presence is stepped up, as well as patrols.”

The party is giving the station 14 days to respond.