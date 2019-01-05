Popular Topics
Sanco: 'Bushiri mustn't get any space in our country'

The church is facing charges for defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police work following their failure to report the deadly stampede that claimed the lives of three women at the church last week.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: Facebook.
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: Facebook.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations and opposition parties are calling on government to intervene in the situation involving controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's church.

Community members protested outside the church in Pretoria yesterday calling on the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church to shut down.

The church is facing charges for defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police work following their failure to report the deadly stampede that claimed the lives of three women at the church last week.

The funeral for the victims is currently underway in Pretoria.

The South African National Civic Organisation’s (Sanco) Abraham Mashishi says the church needs to be shut down.

He says Bushiri must go somewhere else outside of South Africa, because no matter where he goes within the country, he will find Sanco representatives.

“He must not get any joy, any space within our country.”

Meanwhile, Cope's Dennis Bloem says government needs to act.

“The government must not turn a blind eye to the situation. It has the potential of getting out of hand.”

