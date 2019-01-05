Scores expected for L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate in CT
The annual L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate kicked off on Friday, marking 158 years since the first race took place.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town residents clad in blue and white are on Saturday attending the oldest horse race in South Africa.
The annual L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate kicked off on Friday, marking 158 years since the first race took place.
General access tickets are still available for the event, which starts at midday (Saturday) and ends at 11pm.
Attendees are required to dress in blue and white attire.
Event co-ordinator Katherine Grey says Saturday’s event is set to be even bigger than Friday: “I’m really excited. Today [Saturday] is probably going to be the best Queen Plate race in history and one of the best races in the calendar for the past year.”
This year's winner of the Best Dressed Lady, hosted by #LQP at the ever famed Qatar Goodwood Festival in England,...Posted by L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing Festival on Friday, 4 January 2019
Arriving on your own or by taxi tomorrow and Saturday for #LQPRacingFestival2019? . *NO ENTRY AT MAIN ENTRANCE* PARKING...Posted by L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing Festival on Thursday, 3 January 2019
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
R Kelly's brother opens up on sex abuse
-
Nick Cannon says Kevin Hart was ‘hit pretty hard’ by Oscars controversy
-
Why the British Royal family dropped its stiff upper lip
-
Ellen Pompeo blasts reverse racism
-
Five things to watch for at Golden Globes
-
John Legend: 'I'm no hero for participating in R Kelly documentary'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.