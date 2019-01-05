Scores expected for L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate in CT

The annual L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate kicked off on Friday, marking 158 years since the first race took place.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town residents clad in blue and white are on Saturday attending the oldest horse race in South Africa.

General access tickets are still available for the event, which starts at midday (Saturday) and ends at 11pm.

Attendees are required to dress in blue and white attire.

Event co-ordinator Katherine Grey says Saturday’s event is set to be even bigger than Friday: “I’m really excited. Today [Saturday] is probably going to be the best Queen Plate race in history and one of the best races in the calendar for the past year.”

This year's winner of the Best Dressed Lady, hosted by #LQP at the ever famed Qatar Goodwood Festival in England,... Posted by L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing Festival on Friday, 4 January 2019