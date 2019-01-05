SA Weather Service: Flash flooding possible across Gauteng

The Weather Service says there’s a 60% chance of thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Services says it cannot rule out the possibility of flash flooding across the Gauteng province.

The Weather Service says there’s a 60% chance of thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday.

It says although it hasn’t issued a warning, it cannot rule out the possibility of flooding.

Several areas in Sebokeng were flooded early this week following heavy rainfall.

The floods left houses and infrastructure damaged.

“With these kinds of thunderstorms, it’s a possibility. We cannot rule out the possibility of flash flooding. However, we’ve not sent out any warnings for Gauteng,” says South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhi Maliage.