SA set 41 to win on eventful day 3
Resuming day three of 382-6, Mohammed Amir ripped through the Proteas lower order - eventually the home team were bundled out for 431, they took with them a comfy first innings lead of 254.
CAPE TOWN - Another dominant day for South Africa although Pakistan showed some resistance which will be encouraging for them.
The Proteas eventually bowled Pakistan out for 294 to set a target of 41 for victory.
Resuming day three of 382-6, Mohammed Amir ripped through the Proteas lower order - eventually the home team
were bundled out for 431, they took with them a comfy first innings lead of 254.
Pakistan then began their second innings with a revamped batting order but 27-2, the Test looked like it could end early but a brilliant counter-attack from Asad Shafiq and Masood Shan were superb in their fightback - they reached a 100 run partnership between themselves in just 134 balls.
However, Shan was first to fall for 61 and then 35 runs later the star of the show Shafiq fell for 88 - his wicket was the catalyst for the rest to tumble with Pakistan eventually bowled out for 294.
For the Proteas much-vaunted pace quartet, Dale Steyn was big winner taking four wickets while Kagiso Rabada ended with three and Vernon Philander two.
Unfortunately, the umpires chose not to extend play by 30 minutes and now South Africa will have a target of 41 for the series win.
