Recovery plans to restore Moravian church destroyed by Wupperthal fire

The church says extraordinary efforts have been implemented to restore the town following the devastating fire.

CAPE TOWN - The Moravian Church of Southern Africa says recovery plans are well underway to restore the Moravian mission station at Wupperthal in the Western Cape.

The church says extraordinary efforts have been implemented to restore the town following the devastating fire.

The fire broke out on Sunday and destroyed 53 homes, 8 buildings on the church premises.

Disaster coordinator and spokesperson for the Moravian Church Wilfred Solomons-Johannes says the water, electricity and telephone lines have been restored.

He says a meeting was held last night, attended by church leaders, community leaders, officials and experts from the national and provincial government departments.

“Based on the meetings yesterday with various government officials and experts, decision were made that are key to the town’s development, but most importantly the immediate emergency actions that need to be taken.”

Solomons-Johannes says buildings will be demolished in the interest of public safety as the extent of the damages were severe and beyond repair.

“There will be new efforts in the new coming week with the demolition of the damaged buildings, 53 of these historical. They will be phase-appropriate.”