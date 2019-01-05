Principal praises teachers as CT school celebrates 100% matric pass rate

Christel House provides scholarships for its students who come from disadvantaged communities across Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - All matric pupils from Christel House South Africa are likely to be spending their weekend celebrating.

The school has achieved a 100% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate examinations.

Christel House provides scholarships for its students who come from disadvantaged communities across Cape Town.

Christel House South Africa is used to its students achieving good results in the matric exams, but that didn’t stop joyful cheers and tears when the class of 2018 heard they all passed.

Top learner, Charanick Schrader, from Manenberg, passed with six distinctions and an A-average.

“I’m feeling excited because this means I can study next year, which is the plan. Studying a BComm General at the University of the Western Cape in hopes of becoming a Chartered Accountant,” Schrader says.

Principal Ronald Fortune has attributed the learners’ success to the hard work everyone puts in, from staff to parents: “I’ve never in my life... in my 20-odd years of teaching ever seen teachers work as hard as these group of teachers. As focus, goal-directed and getting the best out of the learners.”