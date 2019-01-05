Principal praises teachers as CT school celebrates 100% matric pass rate
Christel House provides scholarships for its students who come from disadvantaged communities across Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - All matric pupils from Christel House South Africa are likely to be spending their weekend celebrating.
The school has achieved a 100% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate examinations.
Christel House provides scholarships for its students who come from disadvantaged communities across Cape Town.
Christel House South Africa is used to its students achieving good results in the matric exams, but that didn’t stop joyful cheers and tears when the class of 2018 heard they all passed.
Top learner, Charanick Schrader, from Manenberg, passed with six distinctions and an A-average.
“I’m feeling excited because this means I can study next year, which is the plan. Studying a BComm General at the University of the Western Cape in hopes of becoming a Chartered Accountant,” Schrader says.
Principal Ronald Fortune has attributed the learners’ success to the hard work everyone puts in, from staff to parents: “I’ve never in my life... in my 20-odd years of teaching ever seen teachers work as hard as these group of teachers. As focus, goal-directed and getting the best out of the learners.”
Popular in Local
-
UCT investigates as T-shirt with racist slogan seen on campus
-
‘ANC not ruling out Parly return for ill-disciplined or corrupt members’
-
PowerBall results: Friday 04 January 2019
-
Cops deployed as group protests outside Shepherd Bushiri’s church
-
Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 12 in 2018
-
CAA investigates cause of Bloemfontein glider crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.