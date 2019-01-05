Police launch investigation after girl (16) killed in Uitsig shooting
Police are searching for the two gunmen who opened fire on the trio, who were inside a wendy house.
CAPE TOWN - Police have launched an investigation following the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Uitsig.
Two others were wounded in the shooting on New Year’s Day.
“The 16-year-old girl died on the scene and the two other people were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. We’ve opened cases of murder and attempted murder for further investigation. Anyone with information about this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact the police,“ says Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.
