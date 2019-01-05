Pink Ladies: Search for Linathi Titshala ongoing

New House Democrat Rashida Tlaib vows to impeach Trump
Nine-year-old Linathi Titshala disappeared on 16 December 2018.
CAPE TOWN - This weekend marks three weeks since a Cape Town child went missing near her home in Delft.
She was last seen leaving her grandmother’s home to go to her mother’s house in Cork Tree Street.
The houses are situated a few houses away from each other.
“The search for Linathi is ongoing. We’ve been in there since it started. We’ve given the family as much support that we can and have encouraged them to carry on and be strong,” says Pink Ladies director Dessie Rechner.
WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues in Delft
