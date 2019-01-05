Pink Ladies: Search for Linathi Titshala ongoing

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Pink Ladies: Search for Linathi Titshala ongoing

Nine-year-old Linathi Titshala disappeared on 16 December 2018.

FILE: Linathi Titshala (9) was last seen more than two weeks ago leaving her grandmother’s house and going to her mother’s home. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Linathi Titshala (9) was last seen more than two weeks ago leaving her grandmother’s house and going to her mother’s home. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - This weekend marks three weeks since a Cape Town child went missing near her home in Delft.

Nine-year-old Linathi Titshala disappeared on 16 December 2018.

She was last seen leaving her grandmother’s home to go to her mother’s house in Cork Tree Street.

The houses are situated a few houses away from each other.

“The search for Linathi is ongoing. We’ve been in there since it started. We’ve given the family as much support that we can and have encouraged them to carry on and be strong,” says Pink Ladies director Dessie Rechner.

WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues in Delft

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA