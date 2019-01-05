Payments Association trying to resolve high number of debit order scams

-
Department of Higher Education ready for the 2019 academic yearLocal
-
Moscow demands answers after FBI arrests RussianWorld
-
[LISTEN] Teen pregnancy in SA 'systemic', with no decline in numbers since 1998Local
-
Matric only one aspect of school system, says education expertLocal
-
Maimane: 'We want an honest and professional police service'Local
-
Body of father of 3 found in Swartvlei lakeLocal
-
-
CT law enforcements arrest 737 suspects over festive seasonLocal
-
Gary Woodland sizzles to lead Tournament of ChampionsSport
-
Carlos Sainz heads up strong Mini team in Dakar defenceSport
-
Australia stumble after solid start in SydneySport
-
Maradona out of hospital after internal bleeding scareSport
-
Solskjaer says he will be judged on style at Man UnitedSport
-
Proteas take lead over Pakistan at end of Day 2Sport
-
Scores expected for L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate in CTLifestyle
-
Five things to watch for at Golden GlobesLifestyle
-
Nick Cannon says Kevin Hart was ‘hit pretty hard’ by Oscars controversyLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga named among Golden Globes presentersLifestyle
-
Thandie Newton thanks Hollywood for tackling violence against womenLifestyle
-
R Kelly's brother opens up on sex abuseLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] The one thing your relationship may be missingLifestyle
-
Do emoji have a place in serious conversation?World
-
John Legend: 'I'm no hero for participating in R Kelly documentary'Lifestyle
-
‘ANC not ruling out Parly return for ill-disciplined or corrupt members’Politics
-
EFF calls for more police visibility in StrandfonteinPolitics
-
Cope: 'Matric results don’t reflect true state of affairs'Politics
-
ANC: Saturday's NW list conference won’t affect national outcomePolitics
-
EFF leads protest against gang violence in StrandfonteinPolitics
-
SA Women in Dialogue condemns ANC chaplain Mehana over sexist commentsPolitics
-
[OPINION] The stinking reality of life in Cosmo CityOpinion
-
[OPINION] The biggest security threats in 2019Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Making New Year’s resolutions personal could make them stickOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] China will outdo U.S. in scramble for AfricaOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 5 reasons why South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equalityOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Ebola is proving hard to beat in the DRCOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Trump to Apple: ‘Make your product in the US’Business
-
Hartbeespoort Food Lovers owner due in court for allegedly assaulting staffBusiness
-
10 predictions for the global economy in 2019World
-
Former Credit Suisse bankers arrested in London over Mozambique loansBusiness
-
Rand up 1% on US rate cut betsBusiness
-
Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focusBusiness
Payments Association trying to resolve high number of debit order scams
As of the 1 August last year, major South African banks have implemented a programme called debi-check, a facility that requires customer authorisation before a debit goes through.
JOHANNESBURG - The Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa) says it is working on a number of solutions to try to resolve the high number of debit order scams in the country.
The scam involves rogue companies debiting the sum from bank accounts and because most banks only notify clients when an amount of R100 or more is taken from the account, most of these companies fall under the radar.
As of the 1 August last year, major South African banks have implemented a programme called debi-check, a facility that requires customer authorisation before a debit goes through.
Pasa CEO Water Volker says implementing these systems will take time.
“The process now is to bring all the users on board. The users are those companies that want to deduct in terms of early debit orders. They have to now implement debi-checks themselves, which is quite a bit process and we think it will take another year for some users.”
LISTEN: Pasa: We're dealing with R99 debit order scam
