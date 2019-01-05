Diddy thanks family for helping him through depression

Diddy has taken to Instagram to post a picture of his mother and his 12-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, whom he had with Kim Porter, as he thanked his family for bringing him "back into the light" after her death left him in a dark place.

LOS ANGELES - Diddy has thanked his family for helping him through "a state of deep depression" following the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - whose former partner passed away in November aged 47 - has taken to Instagram to post a picture of his mother and his 12-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, whom he had with Porter, as he thanked his family for bringing him "back into the light" after her death left him in a dark place.

He wrote alongside the snap: "Mama and the babies GOD IS SO GOOD. THE GREATEST!!! I'm the luckiest man in the world. The way my family has been strong has humbled me. They have led me. They brought me out of a state of deep depression. Their strength and love brought me back into the light. I love my family!! THANK YOU GOD @CombsFamily #MamaCombs @thecombstwins @myfancychance they're all born on the same day!!!! Dec 21. My mother and the twins (sic)"

Diddy's comments come after the 'Last Night' rapper - who also raises Porter's 27-year-old son Quincy, their other child Christian, 20, and his two children from other relationships, Justin, 24, and Chance, 12 - revealed he was on a new "journey" that involves early morning wake-ups to do the school run.

Speaking in his car, surrounded by his kids, the 49-year-old musician said in a series of posts shared to his Instagram story: "What's up y'all? Today, the journey begins. Thank you for your prayers and support. I am now a part of the six a.m. crew. This is Mommy/Daddy, Daddy/Mommy checking in.

"This Mommy/Daddy thing is beautiful. You just have to get up early in the morning. Like early. Like, real early.

"You hear me say Daddy/Mommy, all my single mothers out there know what it is and also single fathers, gotta step up and play both roles. Mothers do it all the time. Shout out!"

He captioned one post: "New day. New life, New responsibilities. Kim I got this. Just like you taught me!"

And alongside another, he wrote: "I was trained by the best! #KimPorter (sic)"