Mpumalanga government condemns mob justice killings of 5 men
In the first case, two men were killed on Monday after they were severely assaulted by community members in Pienaar and their bodies were dumped in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Community Safety in Mpumalanga has condemned the killing of five people through mob justice.
The department says the pair were suspected of robbing houses in the neighbourhood.
On Thursday, in a separate incident, four men were abducted and three were killed after being kept in a secret location where they were assaulted in Vosman for allegedly hijacking taxis there.
One man survived and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.
“The police are investigating all these cases and the MEC has called on the community who may have information regarding these two cases to come forward and assist the police. But he has also condemned any forms of
vigilantism and says the community should rather partner with the police and government,” says provincial Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.
