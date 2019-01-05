Middendorp confirms Khune out for rest of the season
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs Coach Ernst Middendorp has confirmed that club captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s season is over after sustaining a shoulder injury.
Chiefs were beaten 2-1 late in the match by Mamelodi Sundowns with second choice keeper Virgil Vries’ calamitous error gifting the Brazilians the three points at FNB Stadium.
Khune who is set to undergo shoulder surgery will miss the rest of the season for Chiefs who will also be competing in the CAF Confederations Cup and will also miss Bafana Bafana’s final Afcon qualifier against Libya in March and possibly the whole continental showpiece should South Africa qualify.
