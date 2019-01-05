#MatricResults2018: ACDP says it is important to focus on the positives
All provinces achieved a more than 60% pass rate, with Gauteng taking top spot as the best-performing province with a pass rate of 87.9%.
JOHANNESBURG - The African Democratic Christian Party (ACDP) has congratulated the matric class of 2018, saying it hopes that their improvement will inspire future matric classes.
The class of 2018 achieved a 78.2% pass rate, a 3.1% improvement on 2017's matric pass rate.
The party's Cheryllyn Dudley says it is important to focus on the positives.
“We believe that little steps forward in terms of success are going to encourage to make that effort and move forward in that direction. We’ve got a long way to go, but it is important that we congratulate ourselves along the way.”
