#MatricResults2018: ACDP says it is important to focus on the positives

All provinces achieved a more than 60% pass rate, with Gauteng taking top spot as the best-performing province with a pass rate of 87.9%.

Two Matriculants from Modderdam High School in Bonteheuwel. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African Democratic Christian Party (ACDP) has congratulated the matric class of 2018, saying it hopes that their improvement will inspire future matric classes.

The class of 2018 achieved a 78.2% pass rate, a 3.1% improvement on 2017's matric pass rate.

All provinces achieved a more than 60% pass rate, with Gauteng taking top spot as the best-performing province with a pass rate of 87.9%.

The party's Cheryllyn Dudley says it is important to focus on the positives.

“We believe that little steps forward in terms of success are going to encourage to make that effort and move forward in that direction. We’ve got a long way to go, but it is important that we congratulate ourselves along the way.”

