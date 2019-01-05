Matric results: Eastern Cape no longer worst performing province

For the first time in seven years, the province has come from the bottom and obtained a 70.6% matric pass rate.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department has come from the bottom of the list and obtained a 70.6% pass rate.

The department says it’s monitoring the implementation of its new programmes.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Friday that the country achieved a 78.2% pass rate.

The province showed great improvement from 2017, finally letting go of the stigma of being the worst performing province.

In 2018, the minister announced that the province had the most schools without proper sanitation, while many schools remain without access to electricity.

“When you have no monitoring system, whatever you implement, you are unable to see whether it’s working or not. By monitoring, we were able to say with this these are the challenges, and these are the solutions. We also worked with all stakeholders,” says Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima.

