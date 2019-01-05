Matric only one aspect of school system, says education expert
Experts have raised questions surrounding the high dropout rate and how results are an unfair reflection on the overall pass rate.
JOHANNESBURG - Education expert and Dean of the Humanities faculty at Wits University, Ruksana Osman says while the improvement in the matric pass rate should be celebrated, more needs to be done when it comes to retaining pupils.
Data shows that over one million pupils registered for grade 1 in 2007, with only 51% of those wrote their matric exams in 2018.
Osman says matric is only one aspect of the school system.
“There’s a huge responsibility on government to and civil society to ensure that the quality of education is improved for all children, particularly those from poor households.”
