Man arrested for being in possession of 21 scorpions & other insects
The suspect could not produce any documentation or proof for the possession thereof and was arrested.
JOHANNESBURG - Police at the Prince Albert and Stock Theft Unit of Beaufort West, Western Cape arrested a 23-year-old suspect on Friday, 4 January 2019 for being in possession of wild animals without documentation in terms of section 42(1) an Ordinance no 19/1974.
Members received and followed information and his room at his overnight stay was searched.
In the room, they found 21 scorpions, two spiders and two other insects (Oorkruipers) in his closet in plastic buckets/bags. All the animals were still alive.
He could not produce any documentation or proof for the possession thereof and was arrested.
The animals were seized and handed over to Nature Conservation.
The man is still in custody and will appear in court in Prins Albert on Monday, 7 January. The street value of the animals was estimated at R16,000. The exact amount will be determined by Nature Conservation.
Popular in Local
-
Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
-
Bushiri's lawyer accuses Sanco of xenophobia
-
Andre Hanekom's wife accuses Mozambican authorities of being corrupt
-
Sanco: 'Bushiri mustn't get any space in our country'
-
Cops deployed as group protests outside Shepherd Bushiri’s church
-
Women killed in stampede at Shepherd Bushiri’s church laid to rest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.