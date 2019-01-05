Man arrested for being in possession of 21 scorpions & other insects

JOHANNESBURG - Police at the Prince Albert and Stock Theft Unit of Beaufort West, Western Cape arrested a 23-year-old suspect on Friday, 4 January 2019 for being in possession of wild animals without documentation in terms of section 42(1) an Ordinance no 19/1974.

Members received and followed information and his room at his overnight stay was searched.

In the room, they found 21 scorpions, two spiders and two other insects (Oorkruipers) in his closet in plastic buckets/bags. All the animals were still alive.

He could not produce any documentation or proof for the possession thereof and was arrested.

The animals were seized and handed over to Nature Conservation.

The man is still in custody and will appear in court in Prins Albert on Monday, 7 January. The street value of the animals was estimated at R16,000. The exact amount will be determined by Nature Conservation.