Maimane: 'We want an honest and professional police service'

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane visited the gang-stricken community of Bonteheweul today to encourage voters to register for the upcoming general elections and check their details on the voters roll.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has promised to continue to improve service delivery and fight crime in Bonteheweul.

The visit comes ahead of the voter registration weekend which kicks off later this month.

The Bonteheuwel Civic Centre was packed to capacity with DA supporters dressed in the party's official colours.

#DARally Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane on stage at the party’s Western Cape Registration Rally in Bonteheuwel this morning. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/uEZPukz3uV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2019

Maimane wasted no time and vowed to address crime and high levels of gang violence in the community.

His solution includes decentralising policing. This would ultimately give provinces more power in crime fighting and community protection.

“We want an honest and professional police service. We want to make sure that police are able to respond by giving them the right equipment, making sure that police stations are well capacitated, making sure that there is adequate intelligence in the province to fight crime.”

Maimane adds the party also wants to focus on police understaffing and the lack of resources at police stations.

Meanwhile, DA Western Cape Premier Candidate Alan Winde says the issue of crime needs urgent attention as its affecting several communities.

“At the moment it’s crime that’s holding everything back. Children are having to do homework underneath tables in the Cape Flats because they are scared.”